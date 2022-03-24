Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.67 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.560 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.31. 20,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,846. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $321.07.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $953,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,637 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.