Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 5,202 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.47. 289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,383. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

