Modefi (MOD) Market Cap Reaches $9.03 Million

Modefi (MOD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Modefi has a total market cap of $9.03 million and $285,600.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Modefi has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Modefi coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001388 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Modefi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00037203 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00109294 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,843,875 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MODUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.