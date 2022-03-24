Virtue Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,247,000 after purchasing an additional 279,585 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Celanese by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 486,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 249,057 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Celanese by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,700,000 after purchasing an additional 212,001 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 105.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,399,000 after acquiring an additional 164,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,442,000 after acquiring an additional 101,827 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CE stock traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $142.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,084. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.37 and its 200 day moving average is $157.54. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $132.26 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

