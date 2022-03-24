Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) vs. Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Paragon 28 and Boston Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon 28 0 0 6 0 3.00 Boston Scientific 0 3 9 1 2.85

Paragon 28 presently has a consensus target price of $25.83, suggesting a potential upside of 61.66%. Boston Scientific has a consensus target price of $49.31, suggesting a potential upside of 15.21%. Given Paragon 28’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paragon 28 is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon 28 and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A Boston Scientific 8.63% 14.43% 7.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Paragon 28 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paragon 28 and Boston Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon 28 $147.46 million 8.28 -$13.69 million N/A N/A Boston Scientific $11.89 billion 5.14 $1.04 billion $0.69 62.03

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon 28.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Paragon 28 on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paragon 28 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

