Analysts Set Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target at $168.07

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

AVLR traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.82. 143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,416. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.25. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $74.28 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $385,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,072 shares of company stock worth $2,894,135 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $238,704,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $85,617,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $82,900,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 1,459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,375,000 after purchasing an additional 494,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $45,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

