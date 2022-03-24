Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Down to $19.49

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.49, but opened at $19.04. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 2,862 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFH. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,987,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,098,000 after buying an additional 236,083 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter worth $47,674,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,755,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,149,000 after purchasing an additional 249,793 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth $28,192,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 257.0% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,207,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 869,159 shares during the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.
