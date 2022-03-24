EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $12.76

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.76, but opened at $13.17. EHang shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 7,670 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $687.92 million, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of EHang by 20.6% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,876,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,870,000 after acquiring an additional 320,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the third quarter worth about $26,224,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in EHang by 58.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 576,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after buying an additional 211,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EHang by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 59,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EHang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

