BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.35

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

