BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.35

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:MYI)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
