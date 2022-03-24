VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $0.57

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.60. VEON shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 422,017 shares changing hands.

VEON has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VEON in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VEON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. FMR LLC grew its position in VEON by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VEON by 773.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 295,179 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEON by 146.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 129,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VEON by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 20,677 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VEON by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,621,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,639,000 after buying an additional 2,894,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

