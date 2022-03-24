Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.79

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.79 and last traded at $50.79, with a volume of 2638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Andersons to $45.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 25,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $1,058,782.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,101 shares of company stock worth $5,885,057. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,057,000 after purchasing an additional 353,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 254,148 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in Andersons by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 199,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 144,486 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Andersons by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 93,656 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 76,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

