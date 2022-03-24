Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.29. 202,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,693,462. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $202.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

