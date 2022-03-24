Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Purchases 1,010 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,965,000 after buying an additional 741,796 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,381,000 after buying an additional 1,152,241 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,995,000 after buying an additional 457,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $80.29. 202,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,693,462. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $202.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

