Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.53. 32,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 155,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 937.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 175,169 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 103.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 35,310 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

