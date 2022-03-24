Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.61% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.
Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.53. 32,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $28.73.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 155,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 937.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 175,169 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 103.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 35,310 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
