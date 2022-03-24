ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of EQRR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.37. 35,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,765. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $56.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.49.

Get ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.