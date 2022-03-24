Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,612.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 2,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,749. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.13. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

