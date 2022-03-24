Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.301 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.53. 604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,799. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $75.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $950,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter.

