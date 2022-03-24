scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,832. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. scPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in scPharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $353,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 21st.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

