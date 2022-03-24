Brokerages Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) PT at $21.00

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $96,313,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after buying an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,222,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 448,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,719,801. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

