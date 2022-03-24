Analysts Set BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Target Price at $15.14

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.58 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 19.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.11. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 99.29%.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

