Savix (SVX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,785.00

Savix (SVX) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a total market cap of $72,363.67 and approximately $4,785.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00037203 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00109294 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 142,141 coins and its circulating supply is 62,897 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

