Brokerages Set Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target at $545.00

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $523.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on BZLYF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 480 ($6.32) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

BZLYF remained flat at $$5.47 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. Beazley has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

