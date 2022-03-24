Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 2,079 Shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE)

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

BATS:PBEE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.86. 471 shares of the company were exchanged. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.