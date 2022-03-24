Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 48 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $9.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $289.41. 1,096,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,537. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.21 and its 200-day moving average is $358.23. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.75.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

