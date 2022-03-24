Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,739 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $290,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,685 shares of company stock worth $8,004,654. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,170. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

