Arden Trust Co Trims Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.13. The company had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,986. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.48 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

