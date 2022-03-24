Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.58 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.200 EPS.

FOXF traded down $3.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.29. 8,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,763. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $94.66 and a 1 year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fox Factory by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Fox Factory by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Fox Factory by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

