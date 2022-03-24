Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,353. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

COCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 5,155.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter worth $137,000. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

