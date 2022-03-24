Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:COCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,353. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.
COCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.
