Virtue Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.41.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $5.31 on Thursday, reaching $186.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,664,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,927. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.60. American Express has a 1 year low of $136.76 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

