Virtue Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

Shares of LYB traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.22. 3,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,020. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

