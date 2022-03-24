iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Gap Up to $60.16

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.16, but opened at $63.00. iRobot shares last traded at $67.82, with a volume of 24,699 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

Get iRobot alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.71.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $455.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.28 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,647,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,759 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of iRobot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.