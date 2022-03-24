Analysts Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT at $323.09

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $323.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ANSS traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $305.36. 3,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,085. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 322.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

