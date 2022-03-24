Brokerages Set Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price at $147.38

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.71.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,527,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,464,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,754 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,293,000 after buying an additional 55,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,564,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.95. 1,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,975. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $109.50 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

