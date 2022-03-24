Bulletin Resources Limited (ASX:BNR) Insider Robert Martin Purchases 475,000 Shares

Bulletin Resources Limited (ASX:BNR – Get Rating) insider Robert Martin purchased 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$151,525.00 ($112,240.74).

About Bulletin Resources

Bulletin Resources Limited operates as a minerals exploration company in Australia. It holds interest in the Lake Rebecca gold project comprising four granted and one pending exploration license covering an area of 575 square kilometers located to the north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; Chifley Gold project covering an area of 79 square kilometers; Ravensthorpe Lithium project covering an area of 57 square kilometers; and Duketon North project covering an area of 176 square kilometers.

