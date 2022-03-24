Virtue Capital Management LLC Takes $423,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $645,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.69. 1,574,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,785. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $63.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07.

