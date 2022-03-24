Virtue Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,825,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,791. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.71 and a 1 year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

