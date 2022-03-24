Dent Hits One Day Volume of $53.56 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dent has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $285.68 million and approximately $53.56 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00037074 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00109096 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (DENT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DENTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.