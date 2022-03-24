IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,639. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $181.66 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.11.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

