Virtue Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $462.65. 1,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,471. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $444.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.41. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.88 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

