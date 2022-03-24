MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been given a €65.00 ($71.43) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 171.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.14 ($60.60).

MOR stock traded up €0.88 ($0.97) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €23.90 ($26.26). 421,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.97 million and a PE ratio of -5.27. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($22.81) and a 1-year high of €80.14 ($88.07).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

