The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €57.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) has been given a €57.00 ($62.64) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($63.74) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($62.64) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.07 ($71.50).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($90.14) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($120.99).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

