Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates €82.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €82.00 ($90.11) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HEN3. Barclays set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($86.81) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($95.60) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €81.12 ($89.14).

FRA:HEN3 traded up €0.28 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €63.28 ($69.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,090 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €71.01 and a 200-day moving average of €74.33. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($142.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

