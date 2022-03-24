Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TNYA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,749. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $712,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 24,149.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaya Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.