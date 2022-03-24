$7.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $7.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.99. Anthem reported earnings of $7.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $28.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $28.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $32.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.03 to $32.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 39,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $469.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,748. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Anthem has a one year low of $349.05 and a one year high of $485.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.