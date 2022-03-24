Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CAO Sells $230,908.86 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $96.65. 758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,037. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average of $107.24. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

