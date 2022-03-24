TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 263.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Moderna by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,563,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 37.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $1,215,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,054 shares of company stock worth $33,373,344. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $7.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,278,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,701,863. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. Moderna’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

