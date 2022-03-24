Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 32,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,449. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.80 and a one year high of $98.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $167,000.

