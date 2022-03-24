Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 4,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 767,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNOG. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 24.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $1,406,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 26,050.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 396,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 395,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.