Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOGGet Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 4,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 767,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNOG. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 24.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $1,406,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 26,050.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 396,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 395,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

