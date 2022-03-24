Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 484,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.
Several analysts recently weighed in on DTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Solo Brands Company Profile (NYSE:DTC)
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solo Brands (DTC)
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.