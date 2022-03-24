Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 484,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTC. Summit Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.