Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

Thor Industries has raised its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Thor Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Thor Industries to earn $12.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Shares of NYSE THO traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.77. 1,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,851. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.61. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $80.47 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.99.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,325 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,235,000 after purchasing an additional 173,556 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,776,000 after acquiring an additional 117,832 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Thor Industries by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Thor Industries by 417.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

